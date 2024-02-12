Is Imposing the President’s Rule So Simple?: Eknath Shinde on Opposition Demand

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back at the opposition MVA's demand for the imposition of President’s rule in the state, alleging that it was the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government that turned a blind eye to crime. Speaking at a gathering under the Shiv Sankalp Abhiyan in Ramtek city, Shinde claimed that the Mahayuti (Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP) government led by him enjoys the support of 210 MLAs in the 288-member House.

Shinde's rebuttal follows a statement by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who called for President’s rule citing a "deteriorating" law and order situation.

Some people are demanding the imposition of President’s rule and conducting elections. When they (Maha Vikas Aghadi) were in power, their home minister (Anil Deshmukh) went to jail (in a money laundering case). Several law and order incidents had occurred under their rule. Did they recommend the President’s rule at that time?" Shinde questioned.

Highlighting the complexity of imposing President’s rule, Shinde emphasized the government's strong backing, stating, Is imposing the President’s rule so simple? The state government has the support of 210 MLAs.

Responding to recent incidents of violence, including a shooting involving a BJP MLA injuring a Shiv Sena leader and another fatal shooting during a Facebook Live stream, Shinde reiterated the government's stance against crime, asserting, "The government never supports any act of crime or accused persons.

Shinde also took aim at Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, accusing him of straying from the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He abandoned the ideology of Hindutva of Bal Thackeray, Shinde remarked. He further criticized Thackeray's repeated claims of theft regarding the party's symbol and his father's legacy, likening it to a child's complaint about a stolen toy. Is Balasaheb a thing that can be stolen? He personified the ideology of Hindutva, Shinde added.