Is 'Tumbbad 2' in works?
By ANI | Published: January 5, 2022 10:38 PM2022-01-05T22:38:42+5:302022-01-05T22:45:07+5:30
Actor Sohum Shah, who played the lead role in 'Tumbbad', on Wednesday, hinted at the film's second part.
Sohum took to Instagram and shared a picture with the makers of the mythological horror drama.
Alongside the image, he wrote, "Tumbbad Team Reunion! Par hum kya bana rahe hain? #GuessKaro"
A day ago, Sohum posted a picture of himself with a blue face mask on, which led to speculation amongst the audience and his fans if 'Tumbbad 2' is in making.
Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Can't wait for second part."
Another one wrote, " Please tell me that Tumbbad 2 is in works."
The hit 2018 film 'Tumbbad' was directed by Rahi Anil Barve.
