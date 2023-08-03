"It was planned: Nitin Desai's last voice note reveals shocking details

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a well-known art director, was found dead in his studio in Khalapur, and the police have found a note and a video recording. The cause of his suicide is yet to be discovered. In the video recoding, Desai mentioned not to take his ND Studios away from him and requested for his last rites at Studio no 10. Desai is known for his art direction works in films such as Lagaan and Devdas. His art company ND's Art World is engaged in the business of maintaining replicas of historical monuments and providing services related to hotels, restaurants, malls, etc.

According to a report by ETimes, police have found a video recording at Nitin Desai's studio. The report also stated that a source told the police that it was all planned properly by Desai. "Last night he took all the keys from the security and told his boy to leave him alone at the Studio as he has some important work to be done," the outlet quoted the source. Further, the source also added that Desai had come to see him off the gate and asked him to come the next morning at 8 a.m. and see the recording, which he would find in Studio No. 10.The source said, "At night, on the sets of Marathi Pavool Padte Pudhe, Studio number 10, he drew a bow and arrow with sutali (rassi), he placed a ladder on the bow and arrow, and hung himself." In the recording, Nitin mentioned that his studios should be taken away from him and made a last wish that his last rites should be held at Studio no 10.Desai made his debut with "Parinda" in 1989 and has worked on servela films as an art director, such as "1942: A Love Story" (1993), "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" (1999), "Devdas" (2002), "Munnabhai M.B.B.S." (2003), "Dostana" (2008), and so on.