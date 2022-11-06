It was revenge for betrayal : Devendra Fadnavis on Eknath Shinde's revolt against Thackeray's

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (November 5, 2022) said that the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was "revenge" for a "betrayal".The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray betrayed him and his party in 2019 when they ended the saffron alliance and joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the MVA government. Fadnavis, who was the chief minister of the BJP-Sena government from 2014 to 2019, also reiterated that the BJP never promised the chief minister's post for half the term to the Shiv Sena as the latter claimed.

During the 2019 campaign, our leaders said elections were being fought under Fadnavis's leadership, which was never contested by Thackeray. But after the results, he realised that if three parties came together, he can become CM," he told a TV news channel. Instead of sharing the CM's post, the BJP had offered the Palghar Lok Sabha seat and more ministries in the state to the Sena and finalized the alliance, Fadnavis claimed. Following the Maharashtra political crisis on 30 June 2022, Fadnavis took oath as the 9th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Eknath Shinde as the chief minister.