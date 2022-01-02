It's been so much fun working with Sidharth Malhotra: Rashmika Mandanna

After enthralling the audience down south, actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Mission Majnu', which also features none other than Sidharth Malhotra.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Rashmika shared her experience working with the 'Shershah' star.

"Working with Sidharth has been so much fun. We talked over so many topics. We used to eat together on sets and even worked out together several times. He's an amazing actor as well as a person. 'Mission Majnu' will always remain close to my heart," she shared.

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent (for the first time), who leads India's operation.

Apart from 'Mission Majnu', Rashmika is also a part of 'Goodbye', in which she will be seen sharing screen space with veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, and Neena Gupta.

( With inputs from ANI )

