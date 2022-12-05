It's not the right to come, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on the visit of Maharashtra ministers

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, who were scheduled to visit Belagavi on December 3, have postponed their visit to December 6.

We've already communicated to them that it will create law & order problem, therefore, it's not the right time to come. I appeal to Maharashtra CM that the matter is in court & fight it legally, CM Basavaraj Bommai on the visit of Maharashtra ministers.

Earlier Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka's stand is that Maharashtra's plea regarding the border issue is not maintable and the same will be argued by the state's advocates when the case comes up before Supreme Court for hearing.

CM Bommai also asserted that the state’s stand is both constitutional and legal. Karnataka’s stand is very clear, Maharashtra’s appeal is not maintainable, that’s our stand, and the same will be argued by our lawyers.