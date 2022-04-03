It's working weekend for Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been working round the clock. It may be a lazy Sunday for others, but not so for him.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sidharth shared a glimpse of his working day.

His first story features a picture of him holding his coffee mug. With his other story, he gave a sneak peek into the shooting set.

"Working weekends," he captioned one of the posts.

For the unversed, Sidharth has a lot of projects in his kitty including 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha'. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, 'Mission Majnu' set in the 1970s has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent who led a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film also marks the Hindi debut of Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking of 'Yodha', it is touted as an action film. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will share screen space with Sidharth in the project.

( With inputs from ANI )

