Jalgaon: Father kills 8-day-old daughter by stuffing tobacco in mouth, arrested

In a horrifying incident in Jamner taluka of Jalgaon district, a man was arrested for killing his eight-day-old daughter by stuffing her mouth with tobacco. The accused has been identified as Gokul Gotiram Jadhav, aged 30.

The tragic incident unfolded on September 10 when Jadhav, who already had two daughters, became upset after his wife gave birth to a third daughter at the Vakod Primary Health Centre on September 2. In a shocking act, he placed tobacco in the newborn's mouth and put her to sleep, which ultimately resulted in her death.

The gruesome crime came to light when an Asha worker visited their home to register the birth. To her surprise, she was informed that the child was not present in the house. Concerned by this revelation, the Asha worker reported the matter to the authorities.

Medical officer Dr. Sandeep Kumawat arrived in the village on Tuesday to investigate the case. Initially, Jadhav claimed that the child had died due to illness. However, upon further questioning, he confessed to the heinous act. Jadhav also revealed that he had disposed of the infant's body in a pit on the Fardapur Wakod road during the night. A case has been registered against Gokul Gotiram Jadhav for this horrific crime.