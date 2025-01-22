Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Over 5 Dead After Passengers Jump from Pushpak Express Amid Fire Scare (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 22, 2025 06:04 PM2025-01-22T18:04:00+5:302025-01-22T18:07:33+5:30

A shocking incident unfolded at Pachora Railway Station in Jalgaon when rumors of a fire on the Pushpak Express ...

Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Over 5 Dead After Passengers Jump from Pushpak Express Amid Fire Scare (Watch Video) | Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Over 5 Dead After Passengers Jump from Pushpak Express Amid Fire Scare (Watch Video)

Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Over 5 Dead After Passengers Jump from Pushpak Express Amid Fire Scare (Watch Video)

A shocking incident unfolded at Pachora Railway Station in Jalgaon when rumors of a fire on the Pushpak Express triggered widespread panic among passengers. Fearing for their safety, many passengers began jumping from the moving train. Unfortunately, some landed on an adjacent track, where they were struck by the Karnataka Express passing at the same time. The incident has led to multiple casualties, leaving the station in a state of shock and sorrow.

View this post on Instagram


Authorities quickly arrived at the scene to provide emergency assistance and investigate the situation. Efforts are underway to determine the exact number of casualties and identify those involved. Officials are also looking into the origin of the false fire alarm and taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Open in app
Tags :Train AccidentJalgaonPushpak ExpressAccident NewsMaharashtra NewsMaharashtraJalgaon Train Tragedy