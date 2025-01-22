Jalgaon Train Tragedy: Over 5 Dead After Passengers Jump from Pushpak Express Amid Fire Scare (Watch Video)

A shocking incident unfolded at Pachora Railway Station in Jalgaon when rumors of a fire on the Pushpak Express triggered widespread panic among passengers. Fearing for their safety, many passengers began jumping from the moving train. Unfortunately, some landed on an adjacent track, where they were struck by the Karnataka Express passing at the same time. The incident has led to multiple casualties, leaving the station in a state of shock and sorrow.

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: A false fire alarm in the Pushpak Express at Paranda Railway Station caused panicked passengers to jump off the train. Tragically, several were run over by the Karnataka Express passing on another track https://t.co/Gs3RGOnksapic.twitter.com/lmIHkE6IKb — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

Maharashtra | At least 8 passengers of Pushpak Express were hit by Karnataka Express coming from the other side. The passengers have suffered serious injuries. More details awaited. https://t.co/EN1fvJz2j4 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

Authorities quickly arrived at the scene to provide emergency assistance and investigate the situation. Efforts are underway to determine the exact number of casualties and identify those involved. Officials are also looking into the origin of the false fire alarm and taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future.