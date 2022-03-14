Jalna: Five devotees on way to Gajanan Maharaj temple killed in accident

A truck hit the vehicle of the devotees who were on their way to visit to Gajanan Maharaj temple at Shegaon.

Five devotees were killed on the spot in this horrific accident.

Four people were injured. The accident took place on the bypass road at Deulgaon Raja. The deceased devotees are from Ambad village in Jalna district.

The accident was so severe that the front of the car was shattered.