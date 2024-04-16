Jalsamruddha Abhiyaan Begins in Nashik : Collector Jalaj Sharma Calls for Citizen Engagement to Tackle Water Crisis

In an effort to combat future water scarcity, the Jalsamruddha Nashik Abhiyaan has garnered widespread support from various sectors. The initiative, aimed at ensuring water prosperity for Nashik, kicked off on April 15 under the leadership of District Collector Jalaj Sharma.Speaking at the launch of the Water Rich Nashik Mission 2024 and the Silt Free Dam initiative, Collector Jalaj Sharma emphasized the crucial role of every Nashik resident in the success of this campaign. The inauguration ceremony took place at Gangapur Dam's Gangavarhe village, with Assistant Collector and Project Officer Jatin Rahman, Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department Prakash Misal, Superintending Engineer of Water Conservation Department Mahendra Amle, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Collector Jalaj Sharma urged all social, religious, educational, industrial, and charitable organizations, as well as citizens, to contribute spontaneously towards the Jalsamriddha Nashik campaign. He highlighted past successful endeavors in Yavatmal and Buldhana, achieved through a combination of administration and public participation, expressing confidence that Nashik's campaign will gain similar momentum.

The Water Rich Nashik Mission is scheduled to run until June 15, 2024, with a possibility of extension based on the response received. The primary focus will be on removing silt from Gangapur Dam, with plans to extend similar efforts to other dams and reservoirs. Talathis will be notified to demarcate agricultural lands near dams for silt removal, benefitting small landholding farmers who will receive the fertile silt free of cost to enhance their fields' productivity. Collector Jalaj Sharma emphasized the importance of preventing soil erosion to minimize silt accumulation in dams. Chief Engineer Prakash Misal highlighted the government's commitment to the silt-free dam and silt-rich Shiwar scheme, stressing the increased water storage capacity resulting from silt removal. Special recognition was given to organizations such as the Jain Association of India, Nashik Manav Seva Foundation, and Art of Living for their support towards the Jalsamriddha Nashik Abhiyan 2024.With the launch of the Water Rich Nashik Mission, Nashik moves one step closer to achieving its vision of a green and water-rich district.



