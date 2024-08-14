Janmashtami 2024: Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association Launches Insurance Campaign, Urges to Apply by August 24

The Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association has launched an insurance campaign for Govindas across Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Govindas are urged to apply by August 24 for coverage that will be in effect from August 14 until 6 a.m. on August 28.

During the Dahi Handi festival, the tradition of forming human towers poses significant risks, often leading to financial hardship for the families of injured or deceased Govindas. In response, the state government has decided to offer free insurance coverage to 75,000 Govindas participating in the human towers for the 2023 and 2024 festivals. This decision, announced by the state sports department on July 25, 2024, aims to alleviate the financial burden on families in case of accidents.

The Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association has been tasked with providing insurance coverage for Govindas, but it has been incorrectly registered with the Charity Commissioner, highlighting a miscalculation by the government and the Govinda teams. Recently, the Dahi Handi Association (Maharashtra State) called for the cancellation of this registration. Despite this challenge, the Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association is moving forward with its campaign to insure all Govindas in Maharashtra.

Insurance coverage for Govindas is available from August 14 to 6 a.m. on August 28. To obtain free insurance, Govinda teams must scan and email the board's request letter, applications, and details (names, ages, and mobile numbers) of all Govindas to gi.mrdga@gmail.com by August 24. Note that Govindas under 14 are excluded from the coverage. For information, teams from Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, and other areas should contact Shrikrishna Padelkar, president of the Maharashtra State Dahi Handi Govinda Association, at 9224285878.