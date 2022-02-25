Jayant Patil criticizes Modi over Indian students stuck in Ukraine

Russia launched its invasion in Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. Many Indians are stranded in Ukraine. Efforts are being made to bring them back safely. Against this backdrop, the NCP has again targeted the BJP. The Prime Minister had tweeted that the students who had gone to Ukraine from India for education should be brought back to India safely. But they don't think anything is more important in this country than Uttar Pradesh and other elections, said Jayant Patil, State President of NCP and Minister for Water Resources.

People working in the central government are not interested in anything when elections start in the country. This allegation was also made by Jayant Patil. Your students are stuck in Ukraine. Eight days ago, the head of the central government had called for the return of these students as soon as possible. But no action was taken, said Jayant Patil.

Students and citizens of many countries, including India, are stranded in both countries. So concern is being expressed. On the sidelines of the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin also briefed Modi on why he had to invade Ukraine and the current situation. Modi has appealed to Putin to find a way through discussion and peace. Modi has also suggested resolving differences between Russia and NATO through honest talks.