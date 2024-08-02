Jitendra Awhad's SUV Attack: Navi Mumbai Man Arrested, Search On to Arrest Swarajya Sanghatana's Dhananjay Jadhav and Ankrish Kadam

NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar party leader and MLA Jitendra Awad's SUV was allegedly attacked by Swarajya Sanghatana activists for making offensive statements about Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati . Awad's car was vandalised while he was traveling from Mumbai to Thane on Thursday (August 1).

The Dongri Police have arrested one person from Navi Mumbai. A case has been registered against Swarajya Sanghatana's general secretary, Dhananjay Jadhav, and Ankrish Kadam, and the search for both accused is on.

Three to four Swarajya Sanghatana activists hit the MLA's SUV with sticks and also pelted a stone on P D'Mello Road in Thane. The attackers also raised slogans in support of Sambhaji Chhatrapati and then fled.

Also Read | "I Will Not Apologize, Even If I Die," Says Jitendra Awhad Amidst Controversy.

A case was registered against six persons on charges of attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint in connection with the attack on the complaint of an NCP spokesperson, the Dongri police station official said.

As per the FIR, Swaraj Sanghatana functionary Ankush Kadam and five to six supporters attacked Awhad's SUV in an attempt to kill him, the official said. As Swaraj Sanghatana secretary Dhananjay Jadhav took responsibility for the attack, the complainant said action should be taken against him and four others as well, the official added.