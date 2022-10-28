BJP demands apology from Uddhav Thackeray on Tata's Airbus project

After Vedanta, the opposition has caught the ruling coalition government in a quandary over another project in the state going to Gujarat. The opposition has demanded that the Minister of Industry should resign, but on to that now BJP too responding to Tata's Airbus project going to Gujarat by Udhhav Thackeray it has been demanded to apologize to the people of Maharashtra.

About this BJP Maharashtra has said that, Uddhav Thackeray the Air bus project went to Gujarat only after he locked himself in his house for two and a half years. India had not invited various tenders for 126 C-295M Medium Combat Aircraft. PM Modi visited Airbus factory in 2015, at that air bus proposed to supply these plants from Spain. In 2017, the Government of India demanded that some of these aircraft be made in India under Make in India.

After that Airbus started exploring the project in India in 2020 by partnering with the Tata Group. There is no record of Maharashtra government giving any proposal at this time. In September 2021, after examining proposals from Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, a preliminary decision was taken to put up the project at Dholera. During this period there is no record of any proposal or discussion regarding this project by the Government of Maharashtra. On February 2022, the project was re-analyzed once again. BJP has said that there is no record of anyone from the Maharashtra government meeting the officials of Airbus.