“Justice Will Be Served No Compromise Will be Made:” Devendra Fadnavis On Satara Doctor’s Suicide

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday expressed sorrow over the suicide of a young doctor, who accused a police officer of raping her multiple times before ending her life, and assured strict action against those responsible. The Chief Minister added that the state government has acted promptly in the matter. “The government immediately suspended the concerned police officials yesterday, and arrests have also begun. No one will be spared," he said. Speaking at a public event, Fadnavis said, “The day before yesterday, our younger sister committed suicide here. Her death is very sad. She had even written the reason for taking her life on her hands. The police have immediately arrested the accused, and all the facts related to the case are coming out. We will not sit quietly until justice is given to our little sister.”

Fadnavis also condemned attempts to politicize the case, saying, “In every matter, some people try to do politics. For no reason, the names of our Ranjit Dada and Sachin Patil (local MLA) have been linked. The people of Maharashtra know Deva Bhau very well; if there had been even the slightest doubt in this matter, I would have cancelled this program.” Reiterating his stand beyond political lines, Fadnavis emphasized, “In such matters, I do not look at party, I do not look at the person, nor do I look at politics. This is the case of our little sister — no compromise will be made.” His remarks came after a young doctor ended her life with a suicide note written on her palm. She alleged rape and mental harassment by the aforementioned police sub-inspector and techie over the last five months.

The incident took place on the night of Bhai Dooj, when the doctor was found dead inside a locked room of a well-known hotel in Phaltan (Satara) around 10:30 pm. “Badne raped me four times. He subjected me to rape, mental and physical abuse for more than five months," the note read. She also left a four-page suicide in which she also accused a Member of Parliament (MP) of threatening her indirectly after she denied issuing a false medical certificate. She mentioned that she was pressured to issue fake fitness certificates for accused persons in police cases. The letter detailed the harassment and coercion she allegedly faced from police officials, and in one instance, even from an MP and his personal assistants. The doctor worked as a medical officer at the Phaltan sub-district hospital. She had written on her palm that she had been raped four times by Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne and subjected to mental and physical abuse for more than five months. She had been serving at the hospital for 23 months and was just a month away from completing her mandatory rural service bond, after which she planned to pursue postgraduate medical studies. Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi ordered the suspension of the sub-inspector named in the suicide note. Doshi said both the accused have been booked under sections of rape and abetment of suicide. “The deceased booked a room in a hotel in Phaltan. However, she didn’t respond when hotel staff knocked on the room’s door and rang the bell. The staff grew suspicious and opened the door with an alternative key and found her hanging. We have formed two teams to trace the accused," the SP said.