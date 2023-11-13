Kalyan railway station to get a grand ₹866 crore makeover, including 6 new platforms

The Kalyan Station in the Mumbai division is undergoing a transformative infrastructure project with an estimated cost of Rs 866 crore. The primary objectives of this venture include the segregation of long-distance and suburban trains, coupled with the unification of the goods yard. According to a Free Press Journal report, the project involves the creation of six new platforms, each spanning 620 meters, dedicated exclusively to long-distance trains. Currently, Kalyan Station juggles both long-distance and suburban trains on its existing eight platforms, leading to operational challenges and delays. The strategic move to relocate long-distance trains to new platforms is expected to significantly improve punctuality for suburban services.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR, highlighted the project's significance. "This initiative promises to improve the mobility of both suburban and mail express trains, ushering in a new era of efficiency and punctuality for one of Mumbai's crucial railway hubs." A key feature of the ongoing work is the construction of a deck slab covering the entire platform area, providing a seamless and durable surface for passenger movement. The Goods Yard is set to undergo unification, introducing reception and dispatch lines for more efficient goods operations. Additionally, the project includes a full-length shunting neck, rake examination facilities, and a circulating area between passengers and the goods yard. Dismantling of old structures is underway to make room for modernization. Contracts for track-related works and the relocation of affected service buildings and quarters have been awarded. An official stated that the target for completion is set for the end of 2026. However, given the project's commitment to minimal disruption to train operations, commenting on the final completion date remains challenging. "The project aims to transform the railway hub while ensuring continued train service efficiency," he said.



