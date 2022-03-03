Kalyan: Rickshaw driver fined for not wearing helmet

Drivers are penalized by the traffic police for breaking the rules through e-challan. However, Gurunath Chikankar, a resident of Dwarli in Kalyan, is a rickshaw driver. He was fined Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet. Gurunath lives in Dwarli village. He drives auto rickshaw. He received an e-challan. He was fined five hundred rupees. But he had no idea which rule he had violated. He was going to pay the fine. He was late by ten to twelve days. Later he realized the fine was imposed for not wearing a helmet.

He has been summoned by the court for not paying the fine. However, the e-challan he received has the vehicle number, address and name of his rickshaw. However, the e-challan was levied on a two-wheeler driver. Who is from Kandivali. He was not wearing a helmet.

When Gurunath asked the police at Vithalwadi, they raised their hands and said, "We don't know anything about e-challan penalty." Go to Thane and ask. However, Gurunath said, "I have raised the question of why I should pay the penalty for the wrong done by someone else when there is nothing wrong with me." They should correct their mistake. Due to all this, Gurunath is suffering mentally. The traffic police should check and impose fine appropriately. Gurunath's brother Madan Chikankar is a lawyer by profession. He also questioned the functioning of the police.