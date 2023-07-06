Kapil Sibal on Maharashtra developments, says Tamasha not democracy

Kapil Sibal, a member of the Rajya Sabha, referred to the political developments in Maharashtra on Thursday as a "tamasha" and claimed that the law seems to allow it.

He also said the political developments were about loaves of power and not people. The remarks by Sibal, a noted advocate, came after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar staged a spectacular coup within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), causing a vertical split. He then allied himself with the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition in power in Maharashtra to take over as deputy chief minister.

In a tweet, Sibal said, Maharashtra politics, this is not democracy. It's a Tamasha'& The law seems to allow it! It is about the loaves of power, not people!

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he aspired to become the CM of the state and also took a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar asking his 83-year-old uncle when will he retire from active politics, as the rebel leader appeared to be ahead in the numbers game for control of the NCP after its vertical split.