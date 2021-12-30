Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur's Thursday morning diaries

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan loves taking pictures of her family members. On Thursday, she turned a paparazzo for her husband Saif Ali Khan and her firstborn Taimur.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a candid picture of Saif and Taimur. In the image, the father-son duo can be seen seated on the bed with a tray of food placed beside them.

In her post, Kareena mentioned the conversation that happened with Saif, right before she clicked the photo.

"My mornings...Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss," she captioned the image.

It seems like Saif was in the middle of a conversation when Kareena clicked the picture. Little Taimur was busy in his drawing.

Saif and Taimur's Thursday morning glimpse has left netizens in awe.

"Beautiful," actor Kangana Ranaut commented.

"Hahahah cute," a fan wrote.

Kareena is also a doting mother to her son Jeh, who was born on February 21, 2021.

