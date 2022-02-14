Kareena Kapoor goes on ice cream date on Valentine's Day with 'Saifu and Tim Tim'

Looks like Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is having the sweetest Valentine's Day with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the actor posted a picture of Saif, dressed in a comfy t-shirt, along with their super excited five-year-old son eating ice cream.

In the caption, Bebo wrote, "Is it Valentine's Day? Ok then lets ice cream...#forever two. Saifu and Tim Tim."

Arjun Kapoor jumped in the comments section and wrote, "Magnum !!!"

Twinkle Khanna dropped a string of heart emoticons.

Kareena and Saif are also doting parents to their son Jeh, who was born on February 21, 2021.

