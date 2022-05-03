Kareena Kapoor goes 'uff' after seeing Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala 2022 look

Businesswoman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala 2022 look has garnered praise from several people including her friend and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena dropped a picture of Natasha's glamorous Met Gala look and wrote, " The one and only. Ufffff. Love love love."

Natasha was dressed in an exquisite Sabyasachi sari. She paired Sabyasachi couture sari with a Schiaparelli hand-forged metal bustier.

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor, too, showered love on Natasha.

Karisma took to Instagram Story and used golden font to express her appreciation for Natasha's golden look, writing, "That's my girl (heart emojis). Amazing."

"Woah woman you nailed it," Malaika posted on Instagram Story.

For the unversed, Natasha is the wife of Serum Institute of India's CEO Aadar Poonawalla.

( With inputs from ANI )

