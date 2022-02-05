Kareena Kapoor heaps praise for Alia Bhatt's performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

After the much-awaited release of the trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Friday, several members of the film fraternity have showered appreciation for the lead actor.

Adding to her list of admirers is superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also a cousin of Alia's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Bebo shared a screengrab of Alia from the upcoming film's trailer.

Further, she wrote, "Super duper star ufff @aliaabhatt," along with adding red heart emoticons.

Earlier, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked to share his reaction to the trailer, he responded to the paparazzi with the Gangubai-style namaste pose, that Alia's titular character strikes in the film.

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Apart from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia's future projects include 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', 'Darlings', 'RRR' and 'Brahmastra'.

( With inputs from ANI )

