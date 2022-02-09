Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor remember Rajiv Kapoor on death anniversary
By ANI | Published: February 9, 2022 07:36 PM2022-02-09T19:36:21+5:302022-02-09T19:45:18+5:30
On the first death anniversary of Rajiv Kapoor, members of the Kapoor family took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late actor.
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture, which features the legendary Bollywood actor-director-producer, Raj Kapoor and his three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.
"Chimpu uncle you are missed #RajivKapoor, " Karisma captioned the post.
Kareena Kapoor Khan re-posted Karisma's story on her Instagram account.
Neetu Kapoor dropped a photo of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.
Adding flower emojis, she wrote, "Miss you both, a year already."
Rajiv Kapoor, known for his role in 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', passed away in 2021 following a heart attack.
( With inputs from ANI )
