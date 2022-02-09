Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor remember Rajiv Kapoor on death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of Rajiv Kapoor, members of the Kapoor family took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture, which features the legendary Bollywood actor-director-producer, Raj Kapoor and his three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

"Chimpu uncle you are missed #RajivKapoor, " Karisma captioned the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan re-posted Karisma's story on her Instagram account.

Neetu Kapoor dropped a photo of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

Adding flower emojis, she wrote, "Miss you both, a year already."

Rajiv Kapoor, known for his role in 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', passed away in 2021 following a heart attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

