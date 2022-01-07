Kareena Kapoor shares her foodie Whatsapp conversation with Rhea Kapoor

Food brings people together and Kareena Kapoor's recent Whatsapp conversation with her friend and producer Rhea Kapoor is proof.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Bebo posted a screengrab of her Whatsapp chat with Rhea in which the two are discussing desserts.

In the conversation, Rhea can be seen asking Kareena what she'd like to eat and the two ended up finalizing "hot fudge sauce and vanilla ice cream".

Below the screenshot, Kareena wrote, "I love these conversations."

Meanwhile, Rhea announced on December 29 that she and her husband Karan Boolani had tested positive for COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

