Karjat Jamkhed Election Result 2024: Rohit Pawar of NCP-SP Wins Over BJP's Ram Shankar Shinde

Rohit Pawar, the NCP-SP candidate backed by Sharad Pawar, emerged victorious in the Karjat-Jamkhed Assembly constituency, defeating BJP leader by 1,243 votes and Mahayuti candidate Ram Shankar Shinde secured 1,26,433 votes. Rohit Pawar received 1,27,676 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Pawar had also secured a win in this constituency, defeating Shinde by a margin of 43,003 votes, which accounted for 18.04% of the total votes cast. The NCP had a vote share of 56.98% in the 2019 election for this seat.

Karjat-Jamkhed is one of the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. It is located in the northern part of Maharashtra, which lies in the western region of India. For the 2024 Assembly elections, the constituency had a total of 3,47,303 registered voters, comprising 1,81,528 male voters and 1,65,775 female voters.

Meanwhile, the votes for the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency are being counted, revealing a closely contested battle between key candidates. NCP (SP) candidate Rohit Pawar has arrived at the vote-counting center as officials work to finalise the results.

As the counting progresses, it has been reported that a technical issue with one Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has necessitated the commencement of VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) counting to ensure transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.