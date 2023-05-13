Karnataka Assembly Election: Nobody paid attention to Modi or Shah, says Sanjay Raut

As per the latest updates on the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress is inching towards the majority mark, leading in 110 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading in 79 seats, JD(S) in 28, and others in seven. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made a sarcastic remark on the BJP's situation in Karnataka and has also commented on the controversy surrounding the film The Kerala Story.

The controversy surrounding the film The Kerala Story also played a significant role in the Karnataka elections. Sanjay Raut commented on this by saying, "In Karnataka, it wasn't any story that worked, but rather the story of democracy. The BJP was hit on the head by Bajrang Bali's mace. Although Bajrang Bali was a devotee of Shri Ram, he has now sided with the people and truth."

According to Sanjay Raut, the Maharashtra representatives who went to Karnataka had a poor track record, and their attempts to influence the election failed. Raut suggested that the Karnataka election results indicate a shift in power to the opposition for the 2024 national elections, reflecting the will of the people. He also remarked that the Karnataka election verdict reflects the people's "mann ki baat" (inner voice). Raut further commented that the BJP's leaders tried to establish their presence in Karnataka, but the voters rejected Modi and Shah.

Sanjay Raut claimed that nobody paid attention to PM Modi or Amit Shah and the groups that arrived from other states. He also said that such groups are no longer vulnerable to propaganda. Additionally, Raut alleged that there are still efforts to disrupt the situation.

Sanjay Raut has mocked the Shinde group, which includes the BJP, saying that even though troops from Maharashtra were sent to Karnataka and there were fewer boxes, people have rejected them. Leaders like Yogi Adityanath had also campaigned there, but people have still refused to support them.