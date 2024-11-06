Kartiki Ekadashi Maha Puja 2024: Will Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Ministers Attend Amid Assembly Election Campaigns?

With just a week left until the Kartiki Ekadashi pilgrimage, the state is abuzz with Assembly election campaigns, casting doubt on whether Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be able to attend the government-sponsored maha puja ceremony. Traditionally, the Chief Minister performs the government maha puja for Ashadhi Ekadashi, while the deputy Chief minister leads the ceremony for Kartiki Ekadashi. However, with both Fadnavis and Pawar deeply involved in their respective campaigns, their participation this year is uncertain, especially with the election code of conduct in place, which may further restrict their involvement in the religious event.

The Vitthal-Rukmini Temple Committee has sought clarification from the Law and Justice Department on whether either deputy Chief minister can lead the maha puja. With no official directive issued yet, it is increasingly likely that a state official might perform the ceremony in their stead if approval does not arrive in time.

There are previous instances of adjustments to the maha puja leadership during elections. In 2016, municipal elections coincided with the Kartiki Ekadashi pilgrimage, and with no deputy Chief minister, the Election Commission allowed then-Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil to conduct the puja. Similarly, during the 2020 Graduate Constituency election, the Election Commission granted permission for then-Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to lead the ceremony.

"The current Deputy Chief Ministers are in the midst of election campaigns. We’ve requested guidance from the Law and Justice Department on who should perform the maha puja for Kartiki Ekadashi, but we’ve yet to receive a formal order," stated H.B.P. Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar, Co-Chairman of the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple Committee.