Kasba By-Election: Ravindra Dhangekar's victory banner flashes ahead of vote counting

The Kasba Peth election in Pune has been made highly prestigious by all political parties. Moreover, the polling day also saw chaos in many places. Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar had called for a hunger strike, alleging the distribution of money. So a case was registered against them. A case has been registered against Dhangekar again today.

A case has been registered with the police directly based on the flex shared by Ravindra Dhangekar. Dhangekar's victory flexes were put up in the Wadgaon area of Pune just before the Kasba assembly by-election results. The police have now registered a case against two persons in this regard after the sky sign department of the Pune Municipal Corporation lodged a complaint against it.

A case was registered at the Sinhagad Road police station against Rahul Mankar and Atul Naik for defacing the city. The flex showed that Ravindra Dhangekar was elected MLA at Wadgaon within Sinhagad Road Police Station.