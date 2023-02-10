Kasba bypoll: Never thought of withdrawing nomination, says Anand Dave

Today was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations for the Kasba by-election. There were talks that Anand Dave of the Hindu Mahasangh would withdraw his nomination after rebel candidates Balasaheb Dabhekar from the Congress and Kiran Kadre of the Aam Aadmi Party withdrew their nominations.

However, we will not withdraw the nomination; we are committed to winning the election and have never considered withdrawing the nomination, said Anand Dave.

The Tilak family was denied candidature, and we have a more comfortable environment. Anand Dave said that the by-elections will be fought for the old palaces, buildings, and economic reservations.