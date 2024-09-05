Kashedi Ghat Accident: Two MSRTC Buses En Route to Konkan for Ganeshotsav 2024 Collide (Watch Video)

Just two days before Ganesh Chaturthi, a major accident involving two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses carrying passengers heading to their hometowns in the Konkan region has occurred at Kashedi Ghat. While the accident involved 80 passengers, miraculously, no casualties have been reported.

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: Two buses en route to Konkan for Ganeshotsav collided after a container braked suddenly. All 80 passengers were rescued safely, with no injuries, but the buses were damaged. Khed police are on-site, and passengers will be transferred to other buses. pic.twitter.com/V4umGa86X3 — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2024

The accident took place when two buses carrying passengers to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi collided with a container. However, as fate would have it, all 80 passengers escaped unharmed. The accident occurred when a container suddenly braked to avoid a bike in the Kashedi tunnel, causing the two fully-loaded buses following it to collide.

Following the incident, Khed police arrived at the scene and conducted a panchnama. The passengers from the damaged buses are being transferred to another bus.

With Ganesh Chaturthi just two days away, thousands of Mumbai residents are making their way to their hometowns in the Konkan region. However, traffic congestion has arisen on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway, particularly in the 10-kilometer stretch between Mangaon and Lonere. The traffic congestion is attributed to ongoing roadwork on the national highway.

Despite heavy rainfall and potholes, Mumbaikars have begun their journey to Konkan, leading to severe traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Raigad, Maharashtra: Heavy traffic jams are reported on the Mumbai-Goa highway due to ongoing Ganeshotsav festival. The Koleti to Amtem road is particularly affected, with long vehicle queues. Ongoing road repair work at several locations is also contributing to the traffic… pic.twitter.com/41SWDvfwMm — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2024

