Kesarkar and Rane comes face to face, amid argument

After the dramatic developments in the state, the Shiv Sena split and Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister with the support of the BJP. At this time, Deepak Kesarkar, who had a standing claim with Rane in Konkan, joined the Shinde faction. Meanwhile, there are indications of an answer, and the first spark between Rane and Kesarkar has erupted.

Deepak Kesarkar had warned Narayan Rane and his children not to criticize Uddhav Thackeray. After that, Rane's eldest son Nilesh Rane strongly criticized Deepak Kesarkar. Deepak Kesarkar said somewhere that both the children of Rane are small. They need to be understood. "Kesarkar We are in the lead. Don't forget this. The more responsibility we have to sustain this lead, the more it is on you. You are Shinde's spokesperson, not ours. We know what we have done in your constituency. Rane's children took the municipality from you. We have many members in Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti. We know your worth. If you've got crutches, walk on them. Otherwise, your subject is out of the constituency. Don't forget that you have been given a political life, learn to take the honor you get, otherwise we will not remain silent. You have just started speaking in front of the media" said Rane's son.



Deepak Kesarkar has also responded strongly to Nilesh Rane's criticism. "The people of Konkan have shown what Nilesh Rane deserves eight years ago. If they have forgotten, the public will once again show them their worth. It has been decided that BJP leaders do not want to criticize Thackeray. But they were criticizing like, so I called them younger, they are half as young as me, so I called them younger. We have a culture of respecting elders. If they don't want to keep it, that's their culture," said Kesarkar.