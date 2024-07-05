Key Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today To Take 19 Important Decisions

The state cabinet is set to hold an important meeting today at 2 PM. The government is expected to make 19 significant decisions during this session. These decisions may include increasing the stipends for education workers and providing subsidies to cashew farmers.

The cabinet will implement 19 key decisions announced in the budget. These include a 100% reimbursement of fees for girls enrolling in professional courses and the provision of pink e-rickshaws to needy women for employment. Additionally, there will be an increase in the stipends for education workers. Subsidies for cashew farmers and a new tourism policy are also on the agenda, along with several other topics.