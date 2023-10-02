Khadi Commission should ensure profits and propagate Gandhian ideals: Narayan Rane



On Monday, Union Minister Narayan Rane emphasized that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) should work to achieve profits and propagate Gandhian ideals.

The Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises stated that since 2014, the KVIC profits have increased from approximately Rs 800 crore to Rs 34,000 crore during an event held here to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birthday. He pointed out that Mumbai, which contributes 34% to the national treasury, is where the KVIC is located.

KVIC premises is in a prime location of the city and its products and artisans can be promoted vigorously to ensure profits while also being committed to Gandhian ideals, he said. Rane said the KVIC should boost the rural economy as well.

It should ensure viable profits and propagate Gandhian ideals, he said, adding that the rural per capita income should also increase. Rane inaugurated the Khadi Mahotsav which will be held at the KVIC premises from October 2 to 31 this year. He also flagged off the Khadi yatra to promote Khadi across the country.