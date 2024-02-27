Kharghar Resident Robbed of Rs 45 Lakhs in Cryptocurrency Scam

A 44-year-old resident of Kharghar fell victim to cyber fraudsters, losing Rs 45 lakhs while investing in cryptocurrency. The incident took place after the victim encountered an advertisement on Facebook promising high returns. Enticed by the prospect, the victim proceeded with the investment, influenced by screenshots of profits shared by numerous investors within a WhatsApp group to which they belonged.

The victim and complainant came across an advertisement while browsing on Facebook regarding crypto currency trading and a link was provided. Intrigued, they clicked on the provided link and subsequently joined a WhatsApp group named "C8Aditya-Investment Group." Within this group, they observed numerous investors sharing screenshots showcasing profits garnered from cryptocurrency trading. These shared successes instilled confidence in the victim regarding the legitimacy and reliability of the group.

One of the fraudsters, identifying herself as Aditi Sharma, directed the victim to begin their investments conveniently through the CGL-BMG mobile app. Initially investing Rs 20,000 on January 27, 2024, the victim soon witnessed what appeared to be substantial profits within the mobile app. Encouraged by these initial gains, they proceeded to invest further, transferring a total of Rs 38,88,000 from their own bank account and Rs 6,50,000 from their wife's bank account.

On February 16, when the victim tried to withdraw investment and profit, the request failed. Subsequent efforts to contact the WhatsApp number yielded no response, leading the victim to realise that they had fallen victim to fraud. He finally filed an online complaint against seven unidentified persons.

In a similar incident, a 43-year-old resident of Panvel suffered a loss of Rs 13.5 lakhs to cyber fraudsters engaged in block trading. Similarly enticed by an advertisement on Facebook, the victim initiated investments. Between February 1 and February 16, they transferred a total sum of Rs 13.5 lakhs. Following apparent profits, the total balance reflected Rs 20 lakhs. However, upon attempting to withdraw, the victim encountered a demand for an additional Rs 3 lakhs. When unable to comply, their withdrawal request was denied. Recognizing the fraudulent nature of the situation, the victim promptly lodged a case against two unidentified individuals involved in the deception

