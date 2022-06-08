Kiara celebrates the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, grooves to Jug Jugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban'

Kiara Advani is overjoyed that her latest film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' has surpassed the 150 crore milestone. Expressing her excitement for the same, the 'Shershaah' actor shared a short dancing video, on her social media account, on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped a short video clip, where she could be seen grooving to the beats of Jug Jugg Jeeyo's song 'The Punjaabban' with her team.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "#teamki celebrating #BB2 success in Punjaabban style".

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', directed by Anees Bazmee, is on a winning streak, grossing over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. Since its release, the Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav starrer movie has amassed almost Rs 157.07 crore in the Indian market.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor is also preparing for the release of her upcoming flix, 'JugJugg Jeeyo,' and is going all out to promote it. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli also appear in the film, which is produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions brand. On June 24, the film is set to hit theatres.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will next appear in 'RC-15' with Ram Charan and in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal.

( With inputs from ANI )

