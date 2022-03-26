Kirit Somaiya heads to Dapoli to demolish Anil Parab's resort

Kirit Somaiya: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya left for Dapoli today. Accusing Transport Minister Anil Parab's resort in Dapoli of being illegal, Somaiya has decided to demolish it. Against this backdrop, Somaiya gave the slogan of Chalo Dapoli. Milind Narvekar's bungalow has been demolished.

Politics in Konkan has been heating up for the last few days. BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has taken an aggressive stance against the Mahavikas Aghadi. Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya has left for Dapoli this morning. Before leaving for Dapoli, Somaiya showed a symbolic large hammer to the media. Somaiya has said that this hammer is a symbol of public sentiment. The people are going to take him out with such a hammer. Somaiya has said that this is the hammer of 12.5 crore people.

Somaiya has accused Minister Anil Parab's resort of being illegal. Against this backdrop, Somaiya has given the slogan of Chalo Dapoli today. He also said that Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar's bungalow was demolished and now Anil Parab's resort should be demolished. We speak the language of the people. I am going to Dapoli to show the strength of the people, said Kirit Somaiya.