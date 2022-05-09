Kirit Somaiya’s wife files complaint against Sanjay Raut

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Dr. Medha filed a police complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for alleging her involvement in an Rs.100 crore toilet scam. She had also sent him a defamation notice on April 30 in this regard warning him of legal action if an apology is not issued within 48 hours. In her complaint addressed to the Senior Police Inspector of the Mulund Police Station, she accused Raut of making malicious and unwarranted statements against her despite knowing the correct set of facts in the case.



BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Dr. Medha filed a police complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for alleging her involvement in an Rs.100 crore toilet scam. She had also sent him a defamation notice on April 30 in this regard warning him of legal action if an apology is not issued within 48 hours. In her complaint addressed to the Senior Police Inspector of the Mulund Police Station, she accused Raut of making malicious and unwarranted statements against her despite knowing the correct set of facts in the case. A two-time member of Lok Sabha who was denied a ticket in the 2019 General Election, Kirit Somaiya has been at the forefront of making corruption allegations against Shiv Sena leaders since the formation of the MVA government. In April, the Mumbai Police registered a case against the BJP leader and his son Neil Somaiya over the misappropriation of funds collected for saving decommissioned aircraft INS Vikrant from being scrapped. While Shiv Sena leaders such as Raut echoed this charge, the Somaiya father-son duo obtained pre-arrest bail from the Bombay High Court.