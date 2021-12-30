Kishori Pednekar: Covid cases tripling due to omicron, old jumbo covid center to be operational

Concerns are being raised over the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has started preparations to face the possible wave of corona. The crisis of Omicron has tripled and the old Jumbo Covid Center will be operational, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. She also appealed to the citizens to impose restrictions on themselves.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that children are being affected and care needs to be taken. The state government and we are trying to save lives. Efforts are underway to set up a covid centre and the old jumbo covid centre will be operational, she said. The system is ready to deal with a potential wave of covid. However, she said that citizens should be careful. She said small hospitals would be used instead of large ones to treat covid cases.

The mayor also appealed to the people to wear masks. She feared that the crisis of the Omicron was tripling and that the third wave could be worse than second. She also said that not wearing a mask can be dangerous. The mayor has also appealed to the people to welcome the new year from home this year.