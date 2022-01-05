Kishori Pednekar: Mumbai ready to face tsunami of covid cases

The number of coronavirus patients, which has been declining for the last few days, seems to be on the rise. Once again, a large number of covid patients have been found in Maharashtra and Mumbai. Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar informed that Mumbai is also ready to face the tsunami of Coronavirus.

Currently, a large number of covid cases are being registered in Mumbai. This is believed to be due to the new Omicron variant, she said. One week ago, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, warned that the number of patients with Omicron would increase dramatically. "Omicron is the most prevalent virus, and like the delta, it will cause a tsunami of patient numbers," he said. On his statement, Mayor Kishori Pednekar was asked about the growing number of patients in Mumbai. "We are ready for the third wave.

We have liquid oxygen plants. Apart from the hospital beds, there are 30,000 beds, besides jumbo covid centers. We can fight the Corona Tsunami, "she said in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

"Strict measures will be taken if necessary. If more than 20,000 patients are seen in Mumbai every day. People do not follow the guidelines. Even today many people do not wear masks. Those who are citizens have to understand their responsibility in Mumbai." Our medical centers and hospitals are ready, "she said.