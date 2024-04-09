Kolahpur: Ganja Smuggling Foiled in Kalamba Jail, Drugs Found in Tobacco Bags

Kolhapur: A case of Ganja being supplied to inmates by hiding them in tobacco bags in Kalamba jail was revealed on Monday (December 8). While running a check on inmates, the jail police seized 214 grams of ganja from the tobacco bunds found in the garbage latch in circle number eight. Also, the police found a mobile behind the barrack of circle number five. A case has been registered at the Old Rajwada police station.

Jail officer Chandrashekhar Deokar was inspecting the jail along with his colleagues around Sadebara on Monday afternoon. While sweeping the garbage latch in Barrack number eight, they found 13 bundles of tobacco. Due to the discovery of a large number of packets at the same time, more searches revealed it to be marijuana.



No one confessed to having the bundles after inquiry. Deokar seized the bundles containing 214 grams of ganja. The challenge of finding out who and for whom the ganja reached the jail from the tobacco packets has arisen in front of the old Rajwada police along with the jail police.

Earlier in the morning, while checking behind barrack number one in circle number five, jail officer Avinash Bhoi and constable Sitaram Kalbhar found a black-colored mobile. They asked the prisoners about the mobile with batteries and SIM cards. However, no information was received about who dropped the mobile. According to the information of the jail superintendent, Bhoi seized the mobile and Ganja and filed a complaint at the Old Rajwada Police Station.

New way to Supply Ganja

Earlier, ganja was being thrown inside the prison wall by tying balls, empty bottles, and paper bundles. As the work of the protective wall of the prison is currently underway, instead of throwing marijuana from the wall, it seems to have adopted the way of sending it through tobacco bundles. In this, the contractor who supplies and sells grocery goods in the jail has been found in the vicinity of suspicion.