Kolhapur: 10-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted and Murdered; Body Found in Sugarcane Field

In Kolhapur, the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a sugarcane field, just a day after the state was rocked by reports of an alleged assault on two minor girls in Badlapur. The murder is suspected to be linked to sexual assault, prompting widespread outrage and shock.

The horrifying discovery coincided with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Kolhapur for the dedication ceremony of the beloved sister program. This incident has once again highlighted concerns about women's safety in the state.

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a sugarcane field in Shiye village, Karvir taluka. Preliminary reports indicate that the girl had been missing since Wednesday evening. The police have detained a suspect in connection with the case.

