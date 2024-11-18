Kolhapur: Jansurajya Shakti Party Leader Santaji Ghorpade Injured as Unknown Assailants Pelt Stones at His Car

Jansurajya Shakti Party leader Santaji Ghorpade and a candidate from the Karveer Assembly constituency in Kolhapur were attacked while he was returning from an election rally on Sunday night, November 17. This came ahead of the assembly election scheduled to take place on November 20 (Wednesday).

According to the information, Ghorpade received head and hand injuries after unknown assailants pelted stones at his car while he was returning from the rally along with his colleagues. He was rushed to the hospital and received treatment.

According to the information, six to seven unknow people stopped his car at Manwad, after seeing this Ghorpade along with others step down from his car, suddenly people attack with sticks and other sharp weapons and fled to the roadside fields. The local police registered an FIR against the unknown attackers and are investigating the incident.