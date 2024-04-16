Kolhapur: Man Arrested for Sending Obscene Messages and Threatening College Girl on Instagram

Kolhapur: Cyber and Shahupuri police have busted a trap and arrested a man for allegedly sending obscene messages on the Instagram account of a college girl and threatening to send her nude pictures. The arrested suspect has been identified as Amarnath Krishna Adhikari (22), a resident of Gokul Shirgaon in Karvir district. The operation was carried out by laying a trap at Nagala Park on Sunday evening.

The victim and Amarnath Adhikari both study in the same college. Amarnath posted obscene messages on her Instagram account. The girl told her relatives at home. The relatives then met the suspect Amarnath and tried to reason with him. However, he continued to send obscene messages and defame her from his Instagram account. "Send me nude pictures of you or I will kill you," he said in one of the messages.

Fed up with his harassment, the victim complained to the cyber police station. The cyber police and the Nirbhaya team of Shahupuri police station called Amarnath from the victim's mobile phone. He was invited to an ice cream parlor in Nagala Park to meet him. A trap was laid and he was arrested.

During further interrogation, he admitted to sending obscene messages. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till Thursday. Police Inspector Ajay Sindkar, Tanaji Chougule, Nanda Sutar, Manisha Gurav, Manisha Mongal, Smita Jadhav, Shivsen Patil, Sagar Malve, Sangeeta Khot and Dilip Pawar of Cyber took action.