Kolhapur Man Attacked Over IPL Dispute Passes Away After Three Days

Kolhapur: An elderly man who was attacked following a dispute over an IPL match in Kolhapur last week succumbed to his injuries at 5 pm on Saturday, 30th March. He had been battling for his life for the past three days.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Kolhapur CSK Fan Attacked by Mumbai Indians Fans After Celebrating Rohit Sharma's Dismissal in MI Vs SRH Match

Bandopant Tibile (61) and Balwant Jhanjge, who are close neighbours and cricket enthusiasts, were sitting on TV watching the match between Mumbai Indians and Hyderabad Sunrisers at Shivaji Gaikwad's house on Wednesday. After a heated fight broke out between Tilbile and Jhanjge, the latter, along with his nephew Sagar hit Bandopant's head with a stick. Bandopant was rushed to a government hospital in Kolhapur by his relatives after he started bleeding profusely from his nose and mouth. His condition was critical. He had been battling for his life for the past three days. Doctors treating him said he died on Saturday evening as he did not respond to treatment. Bandopant's body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem examination. He was cremated late last night.Tibille is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.

Sagar Sadashiv Jhanjage (36) and Balwant Mahadev Jhanjage (60), both residents of Karvirwadi have been arrested Karvir police. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Bandopant, a bullock cart racer and cricket enthusiast, had come to the fields on Wednesday with sugarcane, but he was fond of watching cricket with cricket fans and friends. Balwant and Bandopant sat on a bench and watched IPL matches every day. Bandopant was always at the forefront of social work. If someone died in the village, he came forward and helped in funeral services.