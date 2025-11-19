Kolhapur Shock: Woman Doctor Arrested for Brutally Attacking Father Over Ancestral Property Dispute

A shocking incident has emerged from Kolhapur, where a woman doctor allegedly carried out a life-threatening assault on her father following an ongoing dispute over ancestral property. The attack occurred in Gijwene village, Gadhinglaj taluka, leaving 78-year-old Ganpatrao Vishnu Halwankar seriously injured. According to police, the daughter, Dr. Shubhangi Sunil Nikam, allegedly rammed her two-wheeler into her father, kicked and punched him, and even bit off a significant portion of his finger. After receiving first aid, the elderly man was shifted to the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur. A case has been registered against Dr. Shubhangi at the Gadhinglaj Police Station.

The family had reportedly been embroiled in a prolonged conflict over the division of ancestral land between Ganpatrao and his two daughters. Earlier, Ganpatrao had complained that Shubhangi verbally abused and threatened him on November 11 and 14 over financial issues. The tension escalated on Sunday evening when Ganpatrao stepped out for a walk and was intercepted by his daughter near a petrol pump on the Gijwene–Gadhinglaj Road. Shubhangi allegedly ran her motorcycle into him, knocking him to the ground, hurled abuses, and threatened to kill him for filing complaints against her. She then kicked him on the head and chest and continued to assault him.

As Ganpatrao attempted to defend himself with his hands, Shubhangi allegedly bit into his right index finger near the thumb, severing a large portion and causing heavy bleeding. Shocked and injured, the elderly man immediately contacted his son, Uday Halwankar, who rushed to the spot and took him to the sub-district hospital. After initial treatment, Ganpatrao was moved to CPR Hospital for advanced medical care, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Uday later lodged a formal complaint against his sister at the Gadhinglaj Police Station. Police, under the guidance of Head Constable D. N. Patil, have begun further investigation. The incident has sparked widespread public concern, highlighting how property disputes can escalate into extreme violence.