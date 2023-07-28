Kolhapur: Speeding car plunges into stream, two dead and one injured

In a heart-wrenching incident on the Gargoti Patgaon road, Bhudargad taluka, Kolhapur district, two lives were lost when a speeding four-wheeler overturned and plunged into a stream. The victims, identified as Adil Kasam Shaikh (22) and Zaheer Javed Shaikh lost their lives in the crash. Sahil Mubarak Sheikh, another occupant, sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The unfortunate accident occurred today between 12:30 pm and 1 pm while the trio was en route from Anap Khurd to Anap Budruk. As they approached Dasewadi, Adil lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and fall off a nearby bridge into the stream.

Local residents promptly responded to the incident, rescuing the injured from the wreckage. Despite their efforts, both Adil and Zaheer tragically succumbed to their injuries.

In a cruel twist of fate, Adil had plans to go to Kolhapur in the evening with his family to purchase a new four-wheeler. However, destiny had other plans, and the day ended in sorrow for their families.