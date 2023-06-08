Kolhapur violence: MP Ramdas Athawale alleges Pakistan's involvement in disturbing state peace

The Kolhapur bandh (shut down), called by Hindutva organizations on Wednesday to protest against the glorification of Aurangzeb through the display of his Pictures on the status on social media, escalated into violence. The occurrence of such incidents in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilya Nagar, and now in Kolhapur has generated a tense atmosphere in the state. Consequently, MP Ramdas Athawale's statement has become a subject of discussion.

There are doubts about whether Pakistan is involved in disturbing the peace in the state. Consequently, Ramdas Athawale, while speaking to news agency PTI, expressed the expectation that the government should conduct a thorough investigation into such incidents in order to uncover the truth.

It is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents that occurred in Kolhapur, as stated by Ramdas Athawale. However, he also pointed out the possibility of Pakistan's involvement in the ongoing acts of violence in the state. Athawale emphasized the need for the government to initiate an investigation in this regard. Additionally, he mentioned that it is inappropriate for the Muslim community to disturb the peace by displaying photos of Aurangzeb. He demanded strict action against those responsible for such actions.