Koyna Dam water supply increased by 5 TMC

Karad: Heavy rains have started in the Koyna Dam catchment area. Due to the heavy rains in the last 24 hours, the water level in the dam has increased by 5 TMC. Due to the inflow of 4.70 TMC of water in one day, the water storage in the dam has reached 43.18 TMC. Mahabaleshwar received a record 270 mm of rainfall.

Koyna Dam is receiving 55,182 cusecs of water per second due to torrential rains in the catchment areas of Koyna Dam in Patan taluka. The discharge of 1050 cusecs of water from the base powerhouse of Koyna Dam has been started in the river basin on Wednesday evening to control the water level in Koyna Dam due to increased inflow and heavy rains. With the warning of heavy rains and rising inflows, the discharge from the base power plant may increase further.

Mahabaleshwar in the dam catchment area has received a record 270 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. After Mahabaleshwar, 121 mm of rainfall was recorded at Navja and 112 mm at Koynanagar. Koyna Dam currently has a water level of 43.18 TMC and 2099 feet.



Administration Alert

The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in the ghat area of ​​Satara district. Therefore, Koyna Dam management and Satara district administration have been alerted. Excessive rainfall can also increase river water levels, as well as dangerous areas have been monitored. The administration is emphasizing on evacuating the citizens of the landslide prone areas to safer places.