Ladki Bahin Scheme Instalments To Be Credited in Advance Due to Model Code of Conduct in Diwali, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that the instalments for the Mazi Ladki Bahin scheme for October and November will be credited in advance. This decision comes as the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections will be in effect during the Diwali festivities.

In a direct attack on the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged women to be cautious of certain "stepbrothers" attempting to hinder welfare schemes. He said, "As long as your real brothers are sitting in Mumbai with the Mahayuti alliance, we will never allow these initiatives to be discontinued."

"Bhau Beej will be celebrated in November. Anticipating the imposition of the election code at that time, the government is crediting the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme instalments for October and November in advance. "This means the 'Bhau Beej' for November will be credited into your accounts in advance," Fadnavis said while addressing a public meeting in Akkalkot town in Solapur district.

Also Read| Pune: Bank Manager Assaulted Over 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojna' Document Dispute; Three Arrested.

Fadnavis highlighted that 94,000 women beneficiaries in the Akkalkot constituency have already received financial aid under the scheme in advance. "We are your real brothers, but beware of some step-brothers trying to stall the Ladki Bahin scheme," the senior BJP leader warned. He further claimed that Anil Wadpalliwar, the official election in-charge for state Congress president Nana Patole, along with Congress leader Sunil Kedar, approached the Nagpur bench of the High Court to seek a halt on the 'Ladki Bahin' and 'Lek Ladki' schemes, as well as a 50% discount on bus tickets for women, arguing that these initiatives are a waste of public funds.

The "Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana" provides financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women, which is directly credited to their bank accounts by the state government.